Geraldine hosts 'Fun Day'

GERALDINE — Every 5 to 10 years, the people of Geraldine in Chouteau County get together to celebrate what makes their small town so special.

“It's very exciting,” said Robyn Scribner, a Geraldine resident who helped put the event together, “We love to see everybody come back and they're so appreciative of all the hard work that we've done and that makes it worth it.”

The Geraldine Action Committee (link) hosts “Fun Day,” and every five years they combine it with an all school reunion and a concert for a “Geraldine Celebration."

The event included:



Pancake Breakfast

Ranch Run 1/2 Marathon, 5K & Fun Run

Geraldine Airport Fly-In & Open House

State Class C Championship Reunion

Senior Center Bake Sale

Cookies & Quilt Show

Cornhole Tournament

Geraldine Public School Open House

Dunk Tank

Lawnmower Races

Parade

“We've been flooded with people here for our reunion,” Scribner said, “And it's just been a great, great event.”

Whether its old football teammates reliving the glory days or people enjoying the dunk tank or lawnmower races, the whole point is to get people together to celebrate their small town.

“It’s interesting. It's fun,” said Bob Woodburn, Graduate of Geraldine High School Class of 1970.

Fifty-four years after graduating high school, Woodburn can come back and show that he turned his hobby of model car making into a business.



“I have about 250 collector cars and trucks to sell right now,” Woodburn said.

Woodburn is just one of many unique individuals that came out of this small but special town.

“You know, people just really don't realize that the heart of Montana is these rural communities,” Scribner said.

The fun days are a great way to bring people back to town to remind them of the place, the culture, and most importantly, the people they came from.

