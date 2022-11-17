Geyser cancels classes due to weather

School has been canceled in Geyser today (November 17, 2022) due to the weather.

Initially, the school had said classes would begin at 10 a.m., but a short time later opted to cancel classes for the day.

(UPDATE) Several people have told KRTV that classes have also been canceled in Stanford and in Roy.



TODAY: Snow will diminish this morning with cloud cover clearing as we head into the afternoon. We will also see frigid temperatures with our highs in the teens. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will be bitter cold with most lows below zero and wind chills as low as –25 degrees. We will be mostly clear throughout the night. We will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect as a result.

TOMORROW: We will warm up slightly with highs for tomorrow in the lower to upper 20s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. Some additional clouds expected for Eastern Montana. The wind will shift to come out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

