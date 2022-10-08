'Ghosts of Devil's Perch' finale will be screened in Butte

"Ghosts of Devil’s Perch," a paranormal investigation show filmed in Butte, is having a weekend extravaganza that ends with a screening of the show’s finale at the Mother Lode Theatre.

"We’ve always known that in our community we had something to show off even the ghosts and when they chose to shoot that series here it was so exciting," said Chris Fisk, a Butte historian.

Fisk participated in the series along with a few other familiar faces from Butte, including Sheriff Ed Lester and Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Fisk says he put together the weekend extravaganza to celebrate the end of the show.

"It was an honor to be a part of. It showcased Butte, its beautiful landscape, its gorgeous buildings. More importantly, it highlighted its history and its hauntings," said Fisk.

The show follows a team of paranormal investigators exploring reported paranormal activity in Butte, primarily tied to the Mining City’s history.

Dave Schrader, one of the show’s stars, says he enjoyed filming in Butte and learning the town’s history.

"The fascinating aspect for me doing paranormal investigating is learning all the history. The rich parts of history that a lot of people overlook. Filming here was amazing because the people were so open, the town was so open to let us in to learn about their history," said Schrader.

As for the name of the series? The Visit Southwest Montana website states :

While “The Richest Hill on Earth” was living up to its name, thousands of miners were attracted to the area and with such a large population there was no shortage of nefarious activity occurring throughout the city. The alcohol flowed and Butte’s red light district was booming. The town was described as smoke-ridden and sulfurous. While some were getting rich, many scoffed at the moniker and instead referred to Butte as “The Perch of the Devil.” As Glasscock notes in The War of the Copper Kings, “easy money makes a wild town.”

Schrader will host a book signing and "meet and greet" at 1 PM on Saturday, October 8 at the World Museum of Mining. The screening of the finale will take place at 7 PM on Sunday, October 9 at the Mother Lode Theatre. There will be a Q & A before the screening at 6:45 PM.

"I could tell you about the finale, but I rather you watch the finale. It’s a powerful moment, but it is definitely the culmination of all of the stories that we had come into contact here," said Schrader.

A donation of $10 is suggested for the screening. Donations will go toward the Mother Lode Theatre and the World Museum of Mining.



