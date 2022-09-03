Girl pulled from Yellowstone River and taken to hospital

An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the Yellowstone River on Friday, September 2, 2022, by rescue personnel and taken to a hospital Friday afternoon, according to the city of Billings.

The Billings Fire Department was called to the area around the Blue Creek Fishing Access point around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went underwater and didn't resurface, according to city spokesperson Victoria Hill.

A bystander spotted the girl just after firefighters arrived, and the department's water rescue team entered the water and pulled the girl out, according to Hill.

Ambulance personnel were attempting to resuscitate the girl on the way to the hospital, Hill said in a news release. The city has no information about her condition, Hill said, and further updates will be provided by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was reportedly in a side channel of the Yellowstone River with an adult when she was reported missing, according to Hill. She was not wearing a life jacket.

The Billings Fire Department is urging the public to be extremely careful when entering the Yellowstone River and to wear life jackets during when entering the river. Even the smallest river channels can sweep swimmers away.



