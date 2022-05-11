Glacier National Park has a new superintendent

National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, that David Roemer has been chosen as the new superintendent of Glacier National Park.

He will begin working at Glacier in early July. He succeeds Jeff Mow, who retired in December after more than eight years leading Glacier National Park.

Roemer received a master’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental communications from Antioch College.

"Dave brings strong experience working with community and Tribal partners and is a passionate and inclusive leader,” said Reynolds in a news release. “Dave's strong background in resource management and park operations will serve him well as Glacier's new superintendent."

Roemer began his NPS career as an interpretive ranger at Carlsbad Caverns. He worked as the chief of resource management and science at Redwood National and State Parks and in a similar position at Big Thicket National Preserve. He has also worked as a biologist at both Bryce Canyon and Carlsbad Caverns national parks.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Glacier National Park. I look forward to working with the exceptional staff at Glacier and welcoming visitors to experience the majestic landscapes and diverse ecosystems at the Crown of the Continent,” said Roemer. “I am eager to continue the park’s strong relationships with Tribes, local governments, partner organizations and external stakeholders.”

Roemer will be moving to Glacier with his wife, daughter, and soon who all enjoy camping, backpacking and travel.



