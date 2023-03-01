Glacier National Park July 2023 vehicle reservations available March 1

WEST GLACIER - Advance vehicle reservations for July of 2023 at Glacier National Park will become available on March 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. MST on https://www.recreation.gov/.

The 24-hour advanced reservations will become available starting May 25 at 8 a.m. MDT.

A reservation can only be booked on Recreation.gov. Vehicle reservations are required 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 through September 10, 2023 at west entrances and July 1 to September 10 at east entrances.

Below is a table outlining the remaining block release dates for all areas of the park:

Block Release Date Reservation Dates Already released * May 26th – June 30th March 1st July 1st – July 31st April 1st August 1st – August 31st May 1st September 1st – September 10th

* During this time, it is likely only a portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open. Check the park website for road status or to sign up for text alerts. Vehicle reservations are not required for any east entrances until July 1.

Visitors may also make a reservation through the Recreation.gov call center.

Park officials note that contacting the call center does not provide an advantage towards getting a reservation but offers an alternative for people who don’t have access to the internet or are not as familiar with the technology.

MTN News

Call centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time and the processing fee remains $2.

The following lines are available for callers:



Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777

Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777

Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777

A news release notes that demand for July vehicle reservations is expected to be high at Glacier National Park. Check out this article for helpful information when trying to book a popular location. T

Full details on the vehicle reservation system are available on the Glacier National Park website.