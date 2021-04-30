First round of Glacier National Park entry tickets sell out fast

MISSOULA — Reservation tickets for Glacier National Park’s famed Going-to-the-Sun Road for June sold out quickly on Thursday morning. Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman told MTN News that the entrance reservation ticket sale went smoothly and at one point 10,000 people were on the website.

But despite June's tickets selling out, you still have a chance to get one - the entry tickets run on a rolling 60-day window. You can buy the 7-day entrance pass now.

Tickets are only required for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Going-to-the-Sun Road is still closed as plow crews continue to prepare the iconic road for tourists. There is no word yet on when it will open for the season.

Glacier National Park officials decided to use this ticketed entry due to the unprecedented amount of people visiting, as well as construction along US Highway 2. Park officials are currently tracking the number of tickets to determine if and when they can issue more tickets.



Here is information from a Glacier National Park news release

Earlier this month, Glacier National Park announced the decision to implement a Going-to-the-Sun Road temporary ticketed entry system for the 2021 season. The tickets were originally planned to be available starting April 29 at 6am, and the time has been changed to 8am. Park officials were recently informed of the time change. The date tickets become available has not changed. Reservations will still begin on April 29.

The system will require visitors to set up an account on Recreation.gov and obtain a vehicle entry reservation ticket ($2 nonrefundable fee) to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road at West Glacier, St. Mary, or via Camas Road between 6am and 5pm from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Entry reservation tickets are not required for any other portions of the park (for example Many Glacier, Two Medicine, North Fork, Cut Bank or Chief Mountain Highway) but visitors are still subject to the per vehicle entrance fee.

Visitors may also reserve a ticket through Recreation.gov’s call center. Call centers are open every day of the week from 8am MDT to 10pm MDT. The following lines are available for callers:



Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777;

Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777;

Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777.

Calling the call center does not give you an advantage towards reserving a ticket. Entry reservation tickets are included with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations within the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor. This included entry reservation applies only to the date of your service reservation. Landowners with property within the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and affiliated tribal members are also not required to have a Going-to-the-Sun Road entry reservation ticket.

About 3/4 of the entry reservation tickets will be released 60 days in advance on a rolling window, and the remaining entry reservation tickets will be released two days in advance, also on a rolling window.

