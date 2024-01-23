Glacier National Park vehicle reservations open January 25 

KALISPELL — It's never too early to plan your summer trip to Glacier National Park.

Advance vehicle reservations will be available at https://www.recreation.gov/ beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Vehicle reservations will be available through two types of booking windows.

Some of the vehicle reservations will be available 120 days or approximately four months in advance on a daily rolling basis, beginning on January 25 at 8 a.m.

Next day vehicle reservations will be available at 7 p.m. for next-day entry, starting on May 23 on a daily rolling basis.

Going-to-the-Sun Road

New in 2024, Apgar Village will be accessible to visitors without a reservation. This includes Apgar Visitor Center and the free park shuttle. Lodging, camping (including front country developed campgrounds and wilderness camping permits), transportation, or commercial activity reservations originating in Apgar will no longer provide access beyond the Apgar reservation checkpoint just past the Apgar Campground turn-off. A full list of which commercial lodging, and camping reservations that provide access beyond Apgar can be found on the park website.

Vehicle reservations are required for eastbound traffic on Going-to-the-Sun Road past the reservation checkpoint from May 24 through September 8, 2024, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. New in 2024, reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road are good for one day only.

Visitors without reservations will be detoured at the checkpoint and routed back through Apgar Village. The village is expected to experience heavy traffic and parking will be in high demand.

Another change for 2024, is that visitors will be able to access Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side beyond Rising Sun without a vehicle reservation. Visitors will also have access to the St. Mary Visitor Center and shuttle stop on the east side of Glacier National Park, as in 2023.

North Fork

Vehicle reservations are required for the North Fork area from May 24 through September 8, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are good for one day.

Many Glacier Valley

Reservations are needed for Many Glacier starting July 1 through September 8, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advanced reservations for Many Glacier will be available beginning March 3 at 8 a.m. These will be released 120 days or approximately four months in advance on a daily rolling basis at 8 a.m. Mountain Time. Next day vehicle reservations will be available at 7 p.m. Mountain Time for next-day entry, starting on May 23 on a daily rolling basis. Reservations for Many Glacier are good for one day.

Booking A Reservation

Each of the specified areas of the park will require a separate reservation. Vehicle reservations will be available on https://www.recreation.gov/, or the Recreation.gov mobile app. Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations and are encouraged to do so prior to the day reservations open. The cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 Recreation.gov processing fee.

Park officials note that visitors may also make a reservation through the Recreation.gov call center. However, contacting the call center does not provide an advantage towards securing a reservation but provides an alternative for people who don’t have access to the internet or are not as familiar with technology. Call centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time and the processing fee remains $2.

The following lines are available for callers:



Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777

Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777

Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777

Below is a table detailing an example of when a portion of the 120-day rolling vehicle reservations will be released, beginning with January 25, 2024:

Date of Desired Reservation

Date Reservation Can Be Booked

May 24, 2024

January 25, 2024

May 25, 2024

January 26, 2024

May 26, 2024

January 27, 2024

May 27, 2024

January 28, 2024

May 28, 2024

January 29, 2024

May 29, 2024

January 30, 2024

May 30, 2024

January 31, 2024



During May and June, it is likely only a portion of Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open. Check the park website [nps.gov] for road status or sign up for text alerts [nps.gov] .

Entrance Pass

In addition to a vehicle reservation, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any of the following: a $35 vehicle entrance pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass. It should be noted that a vehicle reservation does not include an entrance pass, and the park entrance pass does not serve as a vehicle reservation.

Park officials say that as in previous years, visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations within the specified reservation areas can use proof of their reservation for entry instead of a Recreation.gov reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.

Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit outside of peak hours which are generally 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in past years, entry may be temporarily restricted in areas of the park that don’t require reservations, such as Two Medicine, if they become too congested for visitor safety and resource protection. Visitors with service reservations (e.g., boat tours, lodging, horseback rides, guided hikes) in these areas will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions.

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, and other areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of free shuttles for hiker access to Logan Pass although waits for shuttles may be long depending on the time and location. Visitors are encouraged to check the park website frequently for updates and additional information.

For more information visit the Glacier National Park website.