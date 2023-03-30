Glasgow hospital placed in lock-down due to 'security incident'

A "security incident" caused a brief lockdown at Frances Mahon Deaconess Hospital in Glasgow on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

According to the Glasgow Courier, law enforcement officers responded to the incident, which was reportedly "resolved," and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

No details about the incident have been released by law enforcement officials at this point.

KRTV contacted the Valley County Sheriff's Office and was told that a representative would call us back; as of 6:30pm, we have not received a reply.

We will update you when we get more information.



