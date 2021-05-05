Going-To-The-Sun reservation tickets available May 5

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — If you missed your chance to get entry reservation tickets last week to the iconic Going-To-The-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, good news: Glacier National Park announced Tuesday night they will release additional entry reservation tickets soon.

The additional tickets for 60-day advance purchase will be available starting Wednesday, May 5th, at 8 a.m. on the Recreation.gov website .

Up to this point, a smaller amount of tickets has been available because the road is not fully open over Logan Pass. However, park officials have determined that the road should be open by July 1.

This will also increase the number of tickets being held for release for the two-day advance purchase for reservations beginning July 1.

Glacier National Park officials did say the actual date for the road opening cannot be predicted at this time but said as they get closer to the actual road opening date, additional tickets will be released.

The system requires visitors to set up an account and obtain a vehicle entry reservation ticket to enter the 50-mile long Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR) corridor at the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Park officials note there is a $2 nonrefundable fee.

Entry reservation tickets will not be required for those with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity in the GTSR corridor. Additionally, landowners with property within the GTSR corridor and affiliated tribal members are also not required to have an entry reservation ticket.

