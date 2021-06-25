Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for the season

GREAT FALLS — The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road officially opened Friday morning for the 2021 summer season. The road can now be accessed by motorized vehicles all the way through from both the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances.

An entry reservation ticket in addition to an entrance pass is required for access to Going-to-the-Sun Road via Camas Road, West Glacier, and St. Mary entrances between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through September 6, 2021. Visitors should expect long lines and delays if entering the park at 5 p.m.

With Going-to-the-Sun Road fully open, the number of entry tickets available will be increased. This increase will be implemented through a series of additional ticket releases made available each morning starting June 25th at 8 am.

You can buy Going-to-the-Sun Road entry tickets at Recreation.gov. The latest information on road conditions in Glacier National Park can be found here .

Services at Logan Pass will include restroom facilities and potable water. Visitor information services will be provided outside of the Logan Pass Visitor Center from 9 am to 7 pm daily. The Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be operating inside of the Logan Pass Visitor Center, with access at the upper level. The bookstore will limit the number of people inside at any one time to enable appropriate social distancing.

There will be some work zones on Going-to-the-Sun Road this summer. Construction crews are installing a new vault toilet at Big Bend, and a new shuttle weather shelter at Logan Pass. There will be ongoing masonry work at various locations. Because of the construction, Big Bend will have less parking available, although the trail to the waterfall will be accessible. Visitors need to be on the lookout for these work zones, slow down, and give the construction workers a wide berth.

While driving along the road, particularly through the Rim Rock area (approximately one mile west of Logan Pass) visitors should be aware of potential rockfall and should not slow down or stop in this section. Rocks and other debris continue to fall throughout the summer, requiring daily clean up.

Vehicles and vehicle combinations longer than 21 feet, and/or wider than 8 feet, are prohibited on Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Campground and Rising Sun. Vehicles over 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass due to rock overhangs. The Highline Trail from Logan Pass is still closed due to hazardous snow conditions.



