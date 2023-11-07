Golden Triangle Resource Council meets in Fort Benton

FORT BENTON — At Wake Cup Coffee House and Restaurant in Fort Benton, members of the Golden Triangle Resource Council came together for a Chouteau County Pub Night.

Golden Triangle Resource Council is a local affiliate of the Northern Plains Resource Council.

The mission of the nonprofit council is to protect the quality of land, water, air, and food here in Montana. The Council stretches across four counties - Cascade, Chouteau, Teton, and Pondera.

“We're looking to really build a broad coalition here of people from all walks of life,” Lori Benjamin, chair of Golden Triangle Resource Council said.

Currently the Council has two main campaigns, including C-PACE implementation in commercial buildings and solar power implementation in mainly residential buildings. Benjamin held Pub Night in order to recruit more people to the cause and gauge interest on the next potential campaign.

“We're kind of in the process of choosing our next campaign, next big campaign right now,” Benjamin said, “So that's another reason we're wanting to reach out to people and find out what's top of mind for them.”

Benjamin stresses that the goal of the Council is to just stay connected with what the people are talking about in the community. Even if it does not correlate to a traditional resource council topic, it can still be discussed at the meetings.

“What's really exciting to me is the idea of working with others who care about the issues that I care about,” Benjamin said, “Through an organization like Northern Plains that has a history of organizing people and really has a lot of processes down.”

For more information on Northern Plains Resource Council, click here. To learn more about the Golden Triangle Resource Council, click here.

