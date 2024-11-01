Good Morning, Montana (Friday, November 1, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good Friday! Here are some things to know for today:



WEATHER: Active weather continues through the weekend and into early next week. High temperatures near average in the 40s and the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Conditions will be breezy at times today, with wind gusts up to 20/30 mph today.



TRENDING TODAY



SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) will host a Youth Craft Show from 10am to 2:30pm. With free admission, you'll have the chance to browse a wide variety of handmade crafts, artwork, baked goods and more, all created by talented local youth. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and support the next generation of artists, bakers and entrepreneurs in our community. For more information call Beth Price Morrison at 406-952-0468 or click here.

