Governor visits Glacier, Pondera, and Teton counties

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56-county tour of Montana this week with stops Glacier, Pondera, and Teton counties.

Among the stops he made was meeting with the owners of Sunshine Stables in Cut Bank to talk about their horseback riding and boarding business and tour the stables.

In Browning, Gianforte met with members of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council and visited the new Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway.

While in Teton County, the governor discussed two bills carried by Sen. Bruce Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Power. Gillespie’s bill revises laws to accommodate a potential grizzly bear delisting, and Fitzgerald’s bill extends the sunset date for livestock loss board and predatory control funding.



