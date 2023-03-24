Watch Now
Grant will help Choteau create a dog park

Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 24, 2023
The town of Choteau got a big boost on Thursday in the form of a grant from T-Mobile to help create a dog park. In the video above, reporter Cade Menter talks with several people about the project.

Fundraising for the park was spearheaded by the Friends of the Choteau Community Dog Park, a non-profit organization run by volunteers. Click here to learn more, or to donate.

