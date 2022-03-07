Great Falls Ski Patrol hosts "Patrollerpalooza"

SHOWDOWN — Showdown Montana hosted its first-ever Patrollerpalooza on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

There were five stations set up on the mountain focusing on different topics such as first aid and mountaineering, with activities for participants to learn about the different roles performed by Ski Patrol members.

The idea came about after Showdown offered to have a day in 2021 when some of the proceeds from that day would go to help the ski patrol, since the patrol wasn’t able to host its annual Banff Film Festival fundraiser due to Covid.

Showdown Montana hosts "Patrollerpalooza"

"That's appreciated immensely, but we're, like, 'You know, we should also give back here and set up an event that would both support Showdown, be good for Showdown, and be good for the skiing and boarding public,’” said Justin Grohs, Great Falls Ski Patrol representative.



TRENDING ARTICLES

