Great Northern Fair underway in Havre

The Great Northern Fair is underway in Havre; it began on Wednesday, July 13, and continues through Sunday, July 15.

Organizers said there have been more participants than anticipated.

"First couple days have been above average," said Fairgrounds Manager Frank English. "They're more like a Friday night. We brought extra rides and entertainment and it's just getting bigger and bigger every year, so we're hoping to bring more of a crowd out.”

In the past, The Great Northern Fairgrounds in Havre has been in jeopardy of not being able to stay open due to insufficient fund, but that wasn't an issue for this year. English said however, that this wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the support by city and county officials coupled with the community.

"It's been fantastic," English said. "I got a fantastic board. They're backing me one hundred percent; they get in and do a lot of work. I got a lot of County employees, like the County Treasurer. She's with me all along the way crunching numbers for me, and I got some great help, that there's no way we can do without them.”

The fair features rodeo events, live music, demo derby, "fair food," and a variety of entertainers. Visit the fair website for details.



