Grizzly bear attacks person near Big Sky

Big Sky Montana
Posted at 10:54 PM, Sep 08, 2023
The Custer Gallatin National Forest has implemented an emergency closure in the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area south of Big Sky after a person was attacked by a grizzly bear.

The Custer Gallation National Forest Facebook page said the person shot at and likely wounded the bear.

According to the post, the closure encompasses the following areas:

The closure includes the area from the Forest boundary along Forest Service Road #2599 (Buck Creek Ridge Road) to its terminus at the Buck Ridge Trailhead. The closure continues westerly along Buck Ridge Trail #10 to where it meets the Custer Gallatin/Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest Boundary. It then follows the Forest boundary northwesterly and northerly to section 16 and continues easterly along the Forest boundary back to Buck Creek Ridge Road (FS Road #2599).

No further information, including the current condition of the person who was attacked, has been released at this point.

