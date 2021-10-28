Grizzly bear captured near Libby; additional trapping underway

KALISPELL — An adult male grizzly bear was captured Thursday in Lincoln County.

Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) captured the grizzly bear south of Libby near Parmenter Creek Road on Thursday, and are setting traps for any additional bears that may be searching for food sources near residential areas.

The bear is being relocated to a remote area in the southern Cabinet Mountains.

Camera footage identified additional bears in the area that were getting into human-related attractants. Bear managers set a trap on October 28 in an effort to capture any additional bears, according to a news release.

FWP says that bears are searching for food sources in preparation for winter denning and the best way to avoid attracting a bear onto private property is to remove or secure food attractants. Click here for more information about bears in Montana.

