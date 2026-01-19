Grizzly bear spotted in Bangtail Mountains near Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) recently confirmed that a sub-adult grizzly bear was photographed in the Bangtail Mountains near Bozeman, marking a significant wildlife sighting in the area.

Chet Layman reports - watch the video here:

Grizzly Bear Spotted in Bangtail Mountains

The confirmation comes as wildlife officials emphasize the importance of bear safety measures for residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the region.

Bears Expanding Into New Territory

According to Jeremiah Smith, FWP Region 3 Grizzly Bear Specialist, this documented sighting doesn't necessarily mean grizzly bears are new to the area.

"We're not saying there was never a grizzly bear in the Bangtails, Bridgers, or Crazies," Smith explained. "We've just never documented it. I'm sure there have been grizzlies that have wandered through; we just never picked it up."

Sub-adult female grizzly bears typically range across hundreds of square miles as they search for food and establish new home territories. This behavior suggests that other bears may have passed through the area undetected by cameras or wildlife monitors.

Safety Preparations Essential

Morgan Jacobsen from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks stressed the importance of community preparedness as grizzly bears expand into areas where they haven't been seen in years.

"This underscores the importance of being prepared, and that awareness that bears are using these landscapes," Jacobsen said. "Grizzly bears specifically are expanding into places where we haven't seen them in a long time or where we may not be used to seeing them."

Bear-Proofing Beyond Household Trash

Wildlife officials emphasize that proper bear-proofing extends beyond securing household garbage. Residents should also secure yard waste and other potential food sources.

"We need to make sure that's secured because all these bear-resistant garbage cans are sitting there now, and everything that the bears are trying to get out of them are now sitting in a can that potentially may or may not be secured," Smith noted.

Key Takeaways for Residents

To ensure grizzly bears remain in their natural habitat rather than venturing into residential areas, residents should:

Secure all garbage in bear-resistant containers

Properly store yard waste and compost

Remove any potential food sources from around homes

Stay aware that bears may be present in areas where they haven't been commonly seen

The grizzly bear sighting in the Bangtails serves as an important reminder that these animals continue to expand their range, making wildlife awareness and proper safety measures more crucial than ever for Montana communities.

