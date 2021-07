KALISPELL — The world’s largest farm tractor -- according to Guinness World Records -- is on display at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Built in Havre in 1977, the tractor weighs in at 95,000 pounds, and stands 14 feet tall, is 28 feet in length, and 25 feet wide.

The tractor will be on display in the Trade Center Building in Kalispell until 7 p.m. Monday.