Becoming a homeowner is a part of the American dream, and now that is a reality for six Helena-area families, all thanks to hard work and determination.

For Sadie Hensler and her four daughters, Tuesday was an exciting day: "It actually means the world to me."

The family is moving into their first home, one they helped build.

Hensler says, "I didn’t ever think I was going to become a homeowner."

Habitat for Humanity dedicates homes to six families in East Helena

It's even more meaningful when you learn everything this family has been through.

“I found out my husband's cancer came back and he passed away in November of 2018," said Hensler. "Then in 2021, I found out I had stage 3 cancer.”

Hensler may be a widow and a cancer survivor, but she’s not the only one in this neighborhood who’s overcome challenges.

So has Ryan Lehman – just three doors down.

“I am excited, I am nervous," Lehman said. "I want to cry, and I also want to jump up and down.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News New homeowners were gifted hammers to represent the hard work they put into the builds.

Lehman is a single dad and has overcome addiction and homelessness in the past five years. The milestone of becoming a homeowner is the cherry on top.

"This is definitely not for the weak," Lehman said. "For 11 months, we have been helping build our own home.”

And so have all the other homeowners in this growing cul-de-sac.

Jacob Kuntz, director for the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, believes, "Every house we can sell to a homeowner is a building block in a community and into the life of the family that occupies it."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Families cut ribbons to their homes, celebrating the achievement of building and owning a home.

Habitat for Humanity officially cut the ribbons on six new homes on Tuesday, and the homeowners were given hammers representing their nearly 10,000 hours of hard work.

The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity now has its eyes set on another project, a much bigger one.

By next year, empty farmland in East Helena will be transformed into 1,500 homes.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A new housing development, Rose Hills, will begin construction in late 2026 in East Helena.

Kuntz says, "Every home that we build matters, so one of the reasons we are going into the land development business is so that we can build enough homes to meet the huge demand that exists.”

Huge demand in a community that needs housing - Habitat says East Helena is the second-fastest growing community in Montana.

And one day soon, this area will also be home to families like Henslers.

A mother who knows her husband is celebrating this day with her from high above - a day years in the making.

"He would be super proud just the fact that we made it this far in life,” said Hensler.