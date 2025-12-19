Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hanukkah celebrated at Montana's Capitol

MTN News
HELENA — On Thursday, Jewish communities from across the Treasure State lit eight menorahs in the Capitol Rotunda.

Around 5,000 people make up the Jewish community in Montana, and their light shines this Hanukkah.

“Light will always overcome darkness, good will always overcome evil, we saw it then, we see it now, and we live in a state where our neighbors remind us every single day that they will stand with the Jewish people and we will stand with them together," Rabbi Chaim Bruk said. "So we gather with the simple idea of lighting candles to remind ourselves and those around us that illuminations always wins.”

Latkes and other Hanukkah treats were served, and the Montana Jewish Project and the Montana Association of Jewish Communities passed out dreidels, coins, and mini menorahs.

