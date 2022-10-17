Haunted house in Shelby doubles as community fundraiser

SHELBY — The Marias Fairgrounds aren't so spooky during the daytime, but when it gets dark, it's a different world. The fairgrounds are undergoing a transformation for Halloween.

Shannon McAllister has built many haunted houses but is taking his current one to the next level by using the Marias Fairgrounds and spreading the seasonal "joy" across several buildings.

McAllister has been creating haunted houses for years, and is part of Shelby's Chamber of Commerce Board. They are working to put on an inexpensive option for getting scared and are going all out with what is one of McAllister's biggest houses, he says.

"I like to scare people, yes, but it started with my kids, actually. My kids, we used to have a pumpkin carving and we had put a haunted house in the basement for the kids. And that's how it all started. The kids loved it. And so as the kids got older, they kept getting more and more sophisticated and more and more scary. And now we're out using a whole fairgrounds."

They say costumes range from a couple dollars to a couple thousand dollars, which sounds like a lot, but all worth it for the scares and to raise money for the chamber and Shelby.

"I think it's great for the chamber especially to have those funds so that we can continue to grow and to do the things that we do on a daily basis," said Chamber president Shana Lee. "And it's just fun for our community to come together and have something really fun and interesting that's unique to do. We thought that this would be a good event for us to get back together after COVID and have something great for our community."

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. The haunted house will be open for the next couple of weekends starting October 21st and 22nd, and will open after sundown.



