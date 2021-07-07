Havre will host The Beaver Creek Jam this weekend

GREAT FALLS — This weekend the town of Havre will host The Beaver Creek Jam, an event meant to bring out the community and raise money for its hometown military veterans.

The event will feature live bands, an overnight camping option, a community scavenger hunt, and a cornhole competition. All proceeds from the cornhole tournament and from sales of the cornhole boards that are being auctioned off will go directly toward creating a veterans campsite in Beaver Creek.

Ken Erikson and his team have worked to create an event that not only the veterans of Havre can benefit from, but the entire community will.

This is the first year for this event, but Erikson hopes to make it an annual event, if resources and community response allow it.

This event will be happening on Friday and Saturday (July 9/10). Gates open at 3:30 on Friday.

Click here to buy tickets ; click here for the Event page on Facebook.

Friday

6:00 pm Montana Neon Ridge

7:30 pm Southern Satellite

9:00 pm Warrant

11:00 pm Voodoo Cadillac