Hazardous driving conditions in central Montana

GREAT FALLS — Hazardous driving conditions are causing problems in parts of central Montana on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The Lewistown Police Protective Association posted on Friday morning:



US Hwy 87 between Lewistown and Raynesford has been listed as EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY!

US 191 between Lewistown and Hilger is EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY!

US 191 between Eddie's Corner and Harlowton is CLOSED!

From the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office: "The Sheriff has requested EMERGENCY TRAVEL ONLY from Eddie’s Corner to Armington Junction! There are multiple semis in the ditch and the visibility is soupy at best. Stay home!!"

WINTER DRIVING SAFETY

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is important - recommended items include:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

MDT provides the following safety information:



Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

When you encounter a snowplow:



Don’t crowd the plow.

Plow drivers have limited visibility so don’t assume your vehicle is in view.

Maintain a safe distance behind the snowplow.

Plows aren't just removing snow. They may also be spreading sand or deicer on the road.

Be patient—never pass through a white out.

The driver will pull over when it is safe to do so to allow vehicles to pass.

Slow down.

Plows are large and move slower than highway speeds. It is difficult to judge distance when approaching the plow so slow down immediately to avoid a collision.