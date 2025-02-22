Hazardous driving conditions in Glacier County

Driving conditions are treacherous in parts of Glacier County due to blowing and drifting snow on Friday evening (February 21, 2025).

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services provided the following information about road conditions just after 7 pm:



Highway 89 South- Visibility is near zero due to blowing snow. Plows are struggling to keep up with clearing the highway. Emergency travel only is recommended for your safety and the safety of emergency personnel helping those that are currently stranded.

BIA Route 1- CLOSED until further notice. There are vehicles stuck on the roadway that we are not going to risk the safety of personnel to move until the weather improves. This road will not be plowed so do not attempt to drive it.

BIA Route 8- Nearly impassable with deep drifts west of Starr School to Highway 89 Junction. Low visibilty in some areas. Travel is not recommended. No plans to plow this road tonight.

Highway 89 North to Route 8 Junction- zero visibility and drifting to mile marker 6. Mostly clear and dry to Route 8 Junction.

Highway 464- severe driving conditions- emergency travel only Is recommended.

US Highway 2 West to East Glacier- extremely low visibility in some areas. Road Is icy and snow packed.

US Highway 2 East to Cut Bank- snowpack, slush and drifting in some areas.

