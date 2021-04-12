Head-on crash kills Superior man, injures another person

THOMPSON FALLS — A Superior man died early Monday morning on Highway 200 in Sanders County after his vehicle crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

The Montana Highway Patrol report states that a 24-year old man from Superior was traveling west on Highway 200 at around 3 a.m. when he drove into the eastbound lanes, crashing into the semi-truck.

The crash happened at mile marker 55.5 near Thompson Falls.

The Superior man died at the scene. The truck driver, a 56-year-old man from Thompson Falls, was taken to Clark Fork Valley hospital with injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The MHP report states the Superior man was not wearing his seatbelt; the MHP is investigating to determine if impaired driving was a factor. MHP says the roads were bare and dry at the time of the crash.

The name of the Superior man has not yet been released.

MHP continues to investigate; we will update you if we get more information