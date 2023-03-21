Helen Mirren and Kelly Clarkson talk about the Walmart in Butte
Mirren has been in Butte filming the series "1923"
Shoppers at Walmart react to Helen Mirren and Kelly Clarkson talking about shopping at the Butte Walmart during a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show".
and last updated 2023-03-21 16:44:02-04
Shoppers at Walmart react to video of Helen Mirren and Kelly Clarkson talking about shopping at the Butte Walmart during a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Check it out:
