Helena Farmers' Market sees joyful return

HELENA — For the first time since last July, the Helena Farmers Market was up and running Saturday afternoon.

The Market took a smaller approach in its opening weekend, taking up just one block between Womens and Hill parks in downtown Helena.

MTN talked with several vendors and customers who were strolling the market on Saturday morning and nearly everyone expressed joy to see the market back up and running, one of which was Peter Strauss, owner of Mike's Adirondack Chairs.

Strauss said, "You know, this is great. It's great to see people out having fun. It's so much fun to be here," said Strauss, who has been a vendor at the market for over a decade. "It's so great to see people again. We're so glad that people are getting vaccinated and that we're getting to be more and more safe."

The Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the market’s manager, Kris Peterson, told MTN earlier in the week that they hope to open more space for vendors and customers in the coming weeks.

