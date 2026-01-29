Helena protesters speak up on immigration enforcement

HELENA — Protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Helena on Wednesday to call out immigration enforcement practices following the recent deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

“If we do not do something right now, we are not going to save our democracy,” said Helena resident Colleen Nichols.

ICE protest held in Helena

More than 150 people crowded the sidewalks, carrying signs and sharing their concerns about immigration enforcement's approach to citizens and non-citizens alike.

Keith Simon said, “It makes me wonder how far down that road we are going to go, and I would like to find a turnaround here shortly.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Two protestors embrace as they hold memorial candles.

Several demonstrators held candles to memorialize the lives lost due to ice in recent months, and those names were read aloud.

Residents came out to protest for many reasons, whether it be concern for loved ones or neighbors.

Nichols has called Helena home for seventy years and says she came out for her kids and grandkids' futures.

Jonathon Ambarian, MTN News A protester holds a sign bearing the words your grandkids will ask you what you stood up for outside the federal courthouse in Helena.

“We need to stay strong, stay together, defeat ICE, get ICE out of our community, out of our nation, and try to convince this administration that we love America and we want to be America strong,” Nichols said.

Despite the frustrations, many say they are pleased with the progress they saw with the City of Helena and the police department.

Jonathon Ambarian, MTN News A protester holds a sign bearing the words raise your voice outside the federal courthouse in Helena.

Simon said, “We made some progress in the city commission the other night, and we had an opportunity to make more, but progress is slow.”

“We had a great first step Monday night, passing the resolution,” Nichols said.

The Helena City Commission voted 4-1 on Monday to adopt a resolution clarifying policies for when and how the Helena Police Department will cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A protester holds a sign bearing the words Justice for Alex and Renee RIP outside the federal courthouse in Helena.

As the sun went down American flags and signs memorializing Renee Good and Alex Pretti were still on display.