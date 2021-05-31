Helena Public Schools continues high school grad tradition

HELENA — Helena High School and Capital High School continued their annual tradition of visiting middle and elementary school students in their cap and gowns.

"I just kept telling kids like 'Yo! You rock! You're awesome.' Because everybody is awesome in some way and I just want them to know that at a very young age," says Charlie Michaletz of CHS.

Michaletz and many others visited Kessler Elementary School and walked around visiting with students. Afterwards, the grads took a photo where they all played during their elementary days.

Helena High School grads met middle school students at Vigilante Stadium. Helena Public Schools did not host these events in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Another CHS grad was excited they could host these events again and be back to the place they once were.

"When I was in 5th grade, writing this letter, and going to school here thinking, 'One day, we're going to be graduates.' Being back here, it doesn't even feel real,” says Eliza Carey, Capital High grad. “I keep trying to be like 'Aw. This is so exciting.' But I’m like what is going on. It's the strangest thing. I don't even know what's real anymore."