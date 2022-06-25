Helicopter rescues hiker on Lone Peak Mountain

BIG SKY - A stranded hiker on Lone Peak Mountain near Big Sky was rescued on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

According to a news release, at 4:08 pm. Gallatin County Dispatch received a call from Big Sky Ski Patrol requesting assistance for a stranded hiker on Lone Peak.

Big Sky Ski Patrol had communicated with the hiker and was able to determine the hiker could not self-extricate. Big Sky Ski Patrol assessed the situation and immediately called for SAR due to the location of the hiker and the terrain.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) volunteers responded from the Big Sky Section, Valley Section, and Heli Team.

Big Sky Ski Patrol and SAR units staged on the mountain in support of the helicopter short-haul mission.

Big Sky Ski Patrol directed the helicopter to the hiker who was lifted off the mountain by the Heli Team.

The hiker was uninjured and required no medical care.

Sheriff Springer commended the teamwork of Big Sky Ski Patrol working in conjunction with GCSSAR team members. He recommends having a plan for unexpected events, having clothing appropriate for changing conditions, and bringing food and water when recreating, even if only for a day hike in the mountains.

