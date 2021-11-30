Watch
High-speed chase ends with an arrest in Missoula

Mark Thorsell
Posted at 2:17 PM, Nov 30, 2021
MISSOULA — A suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a high-speed chase with law enforcement on a busy Missoula street.

A section of Brooks street in Missoula was closed Tuesday for the high-speed pursuit stop.

There are still several Missoula police and Montana Highway Patrol vehicles in the area of Brooks Street and Fairview near the Missoula Fairgrounds.

Just before 2 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

At this point, authorities have not disclosed what prompted the chase.

We will update you if we get more information.

