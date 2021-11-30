High-speed chase ends with an arrest in Missoula

MISSOULA — A suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a high-speed chase with law enforcement on a busy Missoula street.

A section of Brooks street in Missoula was closed Tuesday for the high-speed pursuit stop.

There are still several Missoula police and Montana Highway Patrol vehicles in the area of Brooks Street and Fairview near the Missoula Fairgrounds.

Just before 2 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

At this point, authorities have not disclosed what prompted the chase.

