Highlands College linemen show off high-climbing skills in Butte

BUTTE - Highlands College in Butte hosted a rodeo Friday morning, but it's not your typical Montana rodeo.

The line rodeo in Butte involved students in the college's lineman program demonstrating their high-climbing skills by doing tasks on utility poles as high as 80 feet in the air.

The friendly competition was a way for graduates of the pre-apprentice line program to show off their skills before family and friends.

Highlands College and Montana Tech conducted their spring graduation commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 4, 2024.