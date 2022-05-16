(UPDATE - 8:27 a.m.) Lincoln Fire & Rescue reports Montana Highway 200 has been reopened north of Lincoln.
No other information is available at this time.
(1st REPORT, 12:05 a.m.) There is a potential hostage situation just north of Lincoln.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports that an armed barricade is taking place along US Highway 200.
MHP says EMTs were called to a medical scene when the patient became armed.
Highway 200 — about nine miles north of Lincoln — is currently blocked off.
MHP states this is a potential hostage situation.
We have additional information as it becomes available.
