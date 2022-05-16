Watch
Highway 200 reopens after potential hostage situation near Lincoln

Lincoln Montana map
MTN
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 16, 2022
(UPDATE - 8:27 a.m.) Lincoln Fire & Rescue reports Montana Highway 200 has been reopened north of Lincoln.

No other information is available at this time.

(1st REPORT, 12:05 a.m.) There is a potential hostage situation just north of Lincoln.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that an armed barricade is taking place along US Highway 200.

MHP says EMTs were called to a medical scene when the patient became armed.

Highway 200 — about nine miles north of Lincoln — is currently blocked off.

MHP states this is a potential hostage situation.

We have additional information as it becomes available.

