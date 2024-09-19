Hiker injured by a bear in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Glacier National Park said in a news release on Thursday, September 19, 2024, that a man was injured by a bear on Thursday morning.

The nature and severity of the the 35-year old man's injuries has not been disclosed, but they are not life-threatening, according to park officials.

He was injured by the bear while hiking with a group near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook Trailhead.

Rangers have not yet been able to determine if it was a grizzly bear or a black bear.

Park rangers have temporarily closed a section of the Highline Trail from Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet as they investigate the incident.

The injured man hiked to Granite Park Chalet with assistance from rangers and other hikers where he was met by a Two Bear Air helicopter and flown to the Apgar horse corrals.

He was then taken by Three Rivers ambulance to a hospital in Whitefish.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

MTN News

Visitors to Glacier National Park are reminded that the park is home to black and grizzly bears.

Hikers are highly encouraged to hike in groups, make noise when hiking, and have bear spray accessible and know how to use it.



From the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park website:

Bears can be anywhere. Assume their presence and know what to do if you encounter one.

Plan Ahead

Be prepared to deal with bear encounters.

Carry bear spray in an accessible place and know how to use it.

Both grizzly bears and black bears pose a threat. In an encounter, the bear’s behavior, rather than its species, should determine how you respond.

In any bear encounter, your behavior matters. Bears respond to your actions.

During an encounter with a bear

Never run away. You cannot outrun a bear. Running may trigger a bear to chase.

Never approach the bear

Different situations call for different responses.

If you see a bear at a distance, the bear appears unaware of you and you can move away undetected, do so quietly when the bear is not looking toward you. If you cannot avoid a bear that sees you, stand your ground and watch its behavior. Move away when it disengages.



Various encounter types and what to do

If a bear is not actively engaged with you (looking away, ignoring you, running away or retreating)



Give the bear space by backing away slowly from the bear and going in the opposite direction of the bear.

If a bear shows agitated/defensive behavior (huffing, jaws clacking, head swaying back and forth, bellowing, swatting the ground, and excessively salivating at the mouth)



Stand your ground, prepare your bear spray, and speak in a calm manner, until the bear retreats.

If a bear charges or appears ready to charge:



Stand your ground.

If it charges, use your bear spray, when the bear comes within 30-60 feet.

If the bear is going to touch you, go face down on the ground, cover your neck and head as much as possible, and deploy your bear spray in the bear’s face. If you do not have bear spray, play dead if it is a grizzly bear, fight back if it is a black bear.

If a bear follows you, or slowly, purposefully or methodically approaches you:



Stand your ground.

Get aggressive: wave your arms and shout vigorously.

Get spray out and ready.

Fight back if it makes contact.

If a bear enters or reaches into your tent:

