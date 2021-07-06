Hiker reported missing in Carbon County

RED LODGE — Authorities in Carbon County are asking for help in locating Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old hiker who was last heard from at 8 p.m. on July 1st.

She was on a trail accessed near Red Lodge, according to a Monday night news release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

Morell hiked out on the West Fork Trailhead, about 14 miles West of Red Lodge, on the afternoon of Thursday, July 1st.

Morell last contacted her mother at 8 p.m. on July 1st using a GPS communication device.

Morell is an experienced hiker and was planning to hike to the top of five mountain peaks in the area.

Morell has an orange and gray tent set up in the Shadow Lake area, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Morell since 8 p.m. on July 1 is asked to call the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 406-446-1234.