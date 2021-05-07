Historic M&M Bar in Butte goes up in flames

BUTTE — Emergency crews responded to a large fire in uptown Butte at the historic M&M bar and cafe early Friday.

The fire, located at 9 North Main Street, covered the Mining City in smoke. Witnesses say firefighters were called at 3 a.m. and the entire interior of the building is gutted.

As of about 7:30 a.m., crews had extinguished the fire and were conducting mop-up efforts and swatting down hot spots.

Officials say the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there have been no reported injuries.

At this point, investigators say the cause of the fire is unknown.

Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the M&M opened in 1890, operating 24-7 for well over a hundred years.

We will update you as we get more information.

The M&M website provides this overview of its history: