Hobson cafe celebrates Independence Day

HOBSON — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from the Gateway Cafe in the community of Hobson.
Here is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
Happy 4th of July Montana. Celebrations are happening all over the US. Well, here in small town USA, a local business is starting the festivities early with a free pancake celebration.
Dustin and Susan Barlow, Owners of The Gateway Cafe in Hobson, celebrated the 4th of July with their community.
Dustin told MTN News, the community has really, really supported us. there's no way we can do this without them, because that's how small businesses work. But, a lot of them will go out of their way to come here, and we appreciate that.
Community members of all ages came out to show their support and everyone enjoyed the pancakes.
Susan shared this, the thought of being able to bring people in and just give a little. It's like giving a little piece of us to them and just letting them come in. They're getting to socialize with each other. They're getting. And there's no pressure of, like, having to have the money to be able to celebrate the 4th of July or, you know, not having family because there's a lot of people here that don't have family to celebrate with. So why not come celebrate with us?
So if you've had one too many pancakes or one too many beers, make sure you have a designated driver as you celebrate the 4th of July.