Hobson teachers earn national recognition for excellence

HOBSON — The small town of Hobson, Montana, with a school of just 130 students, is making a big impact in education. Two of its teachers have been nominated for the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST)—a recognition given to only three math and three science teachers in the state.

A Small School with a Big Impact

"They're really good at what they do and how they teach. And that's why I think they should be nominated for this award," said Aubrea Polzin, an eighth-grade student at Hobson School.

The two nominees, Michael Poser, a science teacher for grades 8-12, and Christopher Linhart, a math teacher for grades 8-12, are honored to be recognized.

"The application's pretty intense, and it really forces you to reflect on your teaching," said Poser.

Linhart added, "It's phenomenal because it just kind of reassures you that all the work you've done and all the growth you've tried to produce over the years has been worth it."

Building Strong Student-Teacher Relationships

One of the unique advantages of teaching in a small school is the ability to form lasting connections with students.

"I get to know every single kid," Linhart explained. "I get to know them from the time they walk in my door as an eighth grader—what they like, what makes them tick, what makes them unique—and I watch that growth over the next four or five years."

Poser takes a hands-on approach to science education, ensuring students engage in real experiments rather than just reading about them in textbooks.

"They have sense-making conversations where they build up ideas based on evidence and make arguments for themselves," he said. "They're doing the science and coming to conclusions that support their learning."

A School That Draws Students from Afar

Thanks to its exceptional education quality, Hobson School attracts students from outside the immediate area, with up to 30% of its student body commuting from neighboring towns.

"We have kids coming from Lewistown, all the way over to the mountains near Stanford," Linhart shared.

A Personalized Approach to Learning

Both teachers credit small class sizes and customized instruction for their ability to make a real difference in students' learning experiences.

"One thing that we are able to do here is real customized instruction," Poser said. "We get to know our students well. We can really differentiate what we teach and how we teach it."

Polzin, the eighth-grade student, described the difference in their teaching style:

"They explain math and science problems really well—unlike some other teachers who just throw it at us, and I'm sitting there like, 'What do we do?'"

A Well-Deserved Honor

For both Poser and Linhart, being finalists for Montana’s PAEMST selection is a career-defining moment.

"To see my name with those five other applicants from our state is unbelievable," Linhart said. "It's pretty special for us to both be in this together."

Their passion for education and dedication to student success proves that even a small town can produce big opportunities for learning and achievement.