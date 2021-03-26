Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar opens another restaurant

BILLINGS — Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar recently opened in Shiloh Crossing in Billings. With a menu consisting of sushi and ramen, the secret is in the broth.

Owner Tom Cai of Helena opened the shop about a week ago at 1001 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard, next to the AMC movie theater.

Cai wants to bring a traditional Japanese feel to the shop. "I learned everything in Japan. I developed all my recipes and trained there," Cai said Thursday when asked about how he began the process of opening his first ramen shop.

Kolby Dietz of Billings said, "I really like that it's close to the movie theater. I can grab some ramen, get full, and then go to the movies."

Attention to detail and not cutting any corners is what Cai believes will lead this Montana-based ramen shop to success.

The website for the company states: "Our specialties are the Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen, the Spicy Miso Ramen, and the Unagi Don, but whatever you order, it’s sure to be delicious!"