Horse cruelty case investigated in Flathead County

KALISPELL — An animal cruelty complaint involving several horses is being investigated in northwest Montana.

Flathead County Animal Control responded to a home in the Columbia Falls area on September 19 for an animal cruelty complaint involving several horses.

An initial observation by responding animal control officers led them to believe the five horses were not being fed adequately.

However, as the investigation continued, information was gathered indicating there were likely more horses belonging to the same owner being pastured at other locations around Flathead County, according to a news release.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says that officers eventually found 17 horses, all in very poor condition. It was also reported that one horse may have died prior to the initial report.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the pastures and eventually seized 17 horses that were “in various stages of starvation,” and other health issues were also discovered.

The investigation continues, and is being reviewed by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office for charges of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the release.

The animals are currently in the care of Flathead County Animal Control.

The group of horses need the following items:



Horse Blankets

Grass Hay or light alfalfa grass hay

Senior feed

Alfalfa Pellets