MISSOULA — A long-time Missoula favorite pizza place is up for sale.

Howard's Pizza has been in business serving the Missoula community since 1966.

The property is at 2010 South Avenue, and is listed for $950,000.

The family-owned and operated business is selling the property and the business, but is considering only selling the property.

Shelly Evans, broker and owner of Missoula Realty, has the listing.