Howling winds tip trucks, destroy roofs in Glacier County

GLACIER COUNTY — Howling winds - with some gusts topping 110 miles per hour - have been ripping across parts of north-central Montana.

Sustained winds have topped 50 miles per hour in some locations, notably along the northern Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County.

Numerous semi trucks have been tipped over by the powerful winds; there have not been any reports of serious injuries at this point.

These strong winds are going to create difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles and for vehicles pulling trailers, especially on north-south oriented roads as the wind is generally going to be coming out of the west and southwest.

These strong winds may also move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. If you are going to be outside or traveling at all tonight or tomorrow, please use extreme caution and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.