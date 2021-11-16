Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Howling winds tip trucks, destroy roofs in Glacier County

items.[0].videoTitle
Howling winds tip trucks, destroy roofs in Glacier County
Posted at 5:46 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 20:31:45-05

GLACIER COUNTY — Howling winds - with some gusts topping 110 miles per hour - have been ripping across parts of north-central Montana.

Sustained winds have topped 50 miles per hour in some locations, notably along the northern Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County.

Numerous semi trucks have been tipped over by the powerful winds; there have not been any reports of serious injuries at this point.

These strong winds are going to create difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles and for vehicles pulling trailers, especially on north-south oriented roads as the wind is generally going to be coming out of the west and southwest.

These strong winds may also move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. If you are going to be outside or traveling at all tonight or tomorrow, please use extreme caution and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader