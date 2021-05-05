Human remains found at Big Arm State Park have been identified

POLSON — Human remains that were found at Big Arm State Park in Lake County on November 25, 2020, have now been positively identified.

Lake County Sheriff Bell says the remains have been identified as 37-year-old Miranda "Rosie" Kenmille of Elmo. She was last seen in Elmo in August 2020.

At the time, officials suspected they could be the remains of Kenmille, but further confirmation was needed in order to positively identify the remains. The Montana State Crime Lab was able to determine via DNA that the remains are those of Miranda Kenmille.

MTN

The cause and manner of her death have not yet been released, and Sheriff Bell says the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lake County Sheriff's Office Detective Dan Yonkin at dyonkin@lakemt.gov .



(NOVEMBER 26, 2020) The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday afternoon in Big Arm State Park.

On November 25 at about 4 pm, Lake County 911 received a report from a person who had been walking their dog at Big Arm State Park. The caller reported discovering a human body near Highway 93 within the park boundary.

Deputies responded and confirmed that the discovery was a decomposed and partially skeletonized female body.

An initial scene investigation was conducted by Lake County Detectives and Deputy Coroners, with the assistance of Flathead Tribal Police and Montana Highway Patrol.

The body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification efforts. No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when we get more information.

