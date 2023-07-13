Human remains found in Flathead County were 'scavenged' by a bear

GREAT FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that human remains were found in the wilderness north of Polebridge near Tepee Lake on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The remains were taken by the Flathead County Coroner’s Office to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

At this time, officials have not yet determined the identity of the person, nor the suspected cause of death.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks assisted in the investigation and confirmed "scavenging by a bear" after the victim was deceased.

After consulting with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, FWP will take no action regarding the bear.

We will update you if we get more information.

