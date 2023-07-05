Hundreds turn out for flag-raising ceremony at Centennial Park

Hundreds of people gathered in Centennial Park in Helena on Tuesday to witness the raising of the summertime American flag and celebrate Independence Day.

This changing of the flags allows the one not flying to receive any necessary repairs during its off time.

The wintertime flag will be raised again sometime in the fall.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., a DNRC helicopter delivered the 30x50-foot American Flag to Centennial Park.

The flag was then carefully unfurled and walked to the 110-foot tall flagpole.

American Legion Boys and Girls State assisted in delivering the flag to the pole where Boy Scouts met them to help raise the flag.

The flag was raised at The Old Glory Landmark, a site dedicated 20 years ago.



