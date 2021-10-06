Hunter survives attack by grizzly bear

BILLINGS — A hunter was injured by a grizzly bear west of Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday morning (October 2, 2021).

The hunter rode out to the trailhead and was flown by helicopter to a hospital where he received treatment for what was reported as injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Game & Fish Department responded to the scene and an initial investigation indicated the hunter was attacked after a sudden encounter at close range with an adult female grizzly bear and her two cubs.

The female grizzly was killed by the hunter and his hunting partner.

The Park County (Wyoming) Sheriff's Office released this information about the incident:

On Saturday October 2, 2021 at 7:38 A.M. the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received an emergency 911 call from an injured hunter. The 45 year-old-male advised dispatch that he had been mauled by a grizzly, had sustained injury, and needed assistance. He was approximately five miles from the highway.



Park County Search and Rescue (PCSAR), Guardian Helicopter 3 out of Riverton, and a Cody Regional Health Ambulance were all immediately paged to respond. Meanwhile the injured hunter had made the decision to begin riding out of the wilderness, with the rest of his hunting party, to meet emergency responders. The PCSAR ground team contacted the injured hunter at 9:34 A.M. on the north side of the Shoshone River. At 10:02 A.M. the hunter and ground team arrived at the staging area and he was received and treated by EMS personnel. He was then transported by Guardian Helicopter to Billings for further care at 10:15 A.M. PCSAR Personnel cleared staging at 10:34 A.M. and returned to Cody.

Wyoming wildlife officials, in coordination with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, euthanized the two cubs.

The hunter's wife posted on Facebook on Tuesday, October 5: "He is home today and doing well. We are grateful the helicopter was there and able to get him to Billings quickly. I'm grateful to all who helped, and most importantly his hunting mates who knew great first aid and quick thinking getting him out to help quickly."