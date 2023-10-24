Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Hunter kills charging grizzly bear in Gravelly Range

Grizzly Bear (undated file photo)
MTN News
Grizzly Bear (undated file photo)
Grizzly Bear (undated file photo)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 17:48:17-04

BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release that a hunter killed a grizzly bear at close range in the Gravelly Range on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

According to FWP, the grizzly bear charged the hunter, who shot and killed the bear in self-defense. The hunter was not injured.

FWP staff visited the scene the next day and confirmed the bear's death, and that it was a female grizzly with no history of conflicts.

"The bear was in good body condition and appeared to be digging a den near where the encounter took place," FWP stated in the release.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the incident. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ON KRTV

The Gravelly Range is in southwest Montana:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App